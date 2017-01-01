DXM Decal 1/48 F-15J 303 TFS/JASDF 60th Anniversary Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer DXM Decal Subject F-15J 303 TFS/JASDF 60th Anniversary Scale 1/48 Set Number 48023 Pros Nice digital camo Cons None noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $27.00

First Look

DXM Decal is back with another interesting subject. Here is a digital camouflage scheme for a 303 Squadron F-15J Eagle wearing 60th anniversary markings. This set depicts Eagle 62-8864 as it appeared in September 2014 at Komatsu AB, Japan.

This set consists of three sheets which provide the digital color patterns as well as the distinctive aircraft markings and a thorough set of airframe stencils. You only need to paint the light/dark ghost gray Eagle scheme as well as the FS 36081 vertical stabilizers to render this subject. If you're looking for an eye-catching Eagle for the contest table, this set makes the digital camouflage easy.

For more information about this set and the other releases from DXM Decal, visit their website at http://www.dxmdecalshop.com.

My sincere thanks to DXM Decal for this review sample!