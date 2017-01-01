DXM Decal 1/48 F-2A JASDF 3rd TFS 60th Anniversary Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer DXM Decal Subject F-2A JASDF 3rd TFS 60th Anniversary Scale 1/48 Set Number 48026 Pros Nice digital camo Cons None noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $25.00

First Look

DXM Decal is back with another interesting subject. Here is a digital camouflage scheme for a 3rd Squadron F-2A wearing 60th anniversary markings. This set depicts 43-8524 as it appeared in Octiber 2016 at Misawa AB, Japan.

This set consists of two sheets which provide the digital color patterns as well as the distinctive aircraft markings and a thorough set of airframe stencils. You only need to paint the basic F-2A color scheme to render this subject. If you're looking for an eye-catching subject for the contest table, this set makes the digital camouflage easy.

For more information about this set and the other releases from DXM Decal, visit their website at www.dxmdecalshop.com/shopping.

My sincere thanks to DXM Decal for this review sample!