Furball Aero-Design 1/32 F-35 Anthology Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review July 2017 Manufacturer Furball Aero-Design Subject F-35 Anthology Scale 1/32 Set Number 32003 Pros 16 subject options Cons None noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $19.99

First Look

Furball Aero-Design has released a nice decal superset for the Italeri 1/32 F-35A kit. This set provides a wider array of subjects than what is included in the kit with a nice cross-section of test aircraft, lead-in training aircraft, and the first aircraft assigned to an Air Combat Command fighter wing.

The examples presented here include:

F-35A, 08-0747, 58 FS/33 FW, Eglin AFB

F-35A, 08-0746, 58 FS/33 FW, Eglin AFB

F-35A, 09-5007, 422 TES/53 WG, Nellis AFB

F-35A, 10-5009, 422 TES/53 WG, Nellis AFB

F-35A, 09-5004, 31 TES/53 WG, Edwards AFB

F-35A, 12-5049, 16 WPS/57 WG, Nellis AFB

F-35A, 12-5051, 16 WPS/57 WG, Nellis AFB

F-35A, 07-0744, 461 FLTS/412 WG, Edwards AFB

F-35A, 12-5056, 61 FS/56 FW, Luke AFB

F-35A, 15-5120, 63 FS/56 FW, Luke AFB

F-35A, 13-5068, 62 FS/56 FW, Luke AFB

F-35A, 11-5030, 61 FS/56 FW, Luke AFB

F-35A, 13-5072, 34 FS/388 FW, Hill AFB

F-35A, 13-5071, 34 FS/388 FW, Hill AFB

F-35A, 14-5111, RNoAF

F-35A, 14-5116/69-8703, JASDF

The sheet is printed by Cartograf and the printing is very well done. Out of this set, you'll have sufficient markings and stencils for one complete aircraft though you can do more if you use the kit's stencils.

This is a nice selection of subjects for your Italeri 1/32 F-35A and you may find yourself doing more than one.

My sincere thanks to Furball Aero-Design for this review sample!