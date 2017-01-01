Furball Aero-Design 1/48 F-4B Bravo MiG Killers Part One Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer Furball Aero-Design Subject F-4B Bravo MiG Killers Part One Scale 1/48 Set Number 48011 Pros 14 colorful subjects Cons None noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $19.99

First Look

Furball Aero-Design has reissued their F-4B Bravo MiG Killers Part One decal super set, providing a great selection of US Navy MiG-killer F-4B Phantoms for the Academy 1/48 kit. This set provides 14 different subjects complete with airframe stenciling and walkways enough for two kits. This set will also work well with the Hasegawa kits.

F-4B, 151500, VF-161, NL/216, USS Constellation, 1966

F-4B, 151444, VF-143, NK/305, USS Constellation, 1967

F-4B, 150434, VF-143, NK/307, USS Constellation, 1967

F-4B, 153036, VF-96, NG/602, USS Enterprise, 1968

F-4B, 150456, VF-51, NL/100, USS Coral Sea, 1972

F-4B, 151398, VF-51, NL/110, USS Coral Sea, 1972

F-4B, 149457, VF-51, NL/113, USS Coral Sea, 1972

F-4B, 149473, VF-51, NL/114, USS Coral Sea, 1972

F-4B, 153020, VF-161, NF/100, USS Midway, 1972

F-4B, 153068, VF-161, NF/110, USS Midway, 1972

F-4B, 153915, VF-161, NF/105, USS Midway, 1972

F-4B, 153045, VF-161, NF/102, USS Midway, 1973

F-4B, 148430, VF-114, NH/404, USS Kitty Hawk, 1963

F-4B, 152252, VF-143, NK/303, USS Constellation, 1968

The sheet is printed by Cartograf and the printing is very well done. What's more, none of these decals require the modeler to stack multiple layers of markings atop one another to recreate artwork. This trend by some other decal companies of producing multiple-layer decals is unfortunate as it puts the burden on you to do the work of what should have been done by the decal maker.

My sincere thanks to Furball Aero-Design for this review sample!