Furball Aero-Design 1/48 F-4 Canopy Seals Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer Furball Aero-Design Subject F-4 Canopy Seals Scale 1/48 Set Number 48041 Pros Two complete sets included Cons None noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $6.99

First Look

Furball Aero-Design has revised their F-4 Canopy Seal set, still providing two complete sets of seals, but this time with one set of gray and one set of tan seals so you can replicate that detail more accurately for the aircraft you're building.

This set is sized for the Academy 1/48 F-4 Phantom II kits and provide a nice clean outline to add that additional detail to your project. Stop by their website http://www.furballaero-design.com and try a set of these or other canopy seal set for your next project.

My sincere thanks to Furball Aero-Design for this review sample!