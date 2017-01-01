Furball Aero-Design 1/48 F-105 Tan Canopy Frames Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|May 2017
|Manufacturer
|Furball Aero-Design
|Subject
|F-105 Tan Canopy Frames
|Scale
|1/48
|Set Number
|48055
|Pros
|Two complete sets included
|Cons
|None noted
|Skill Level
|Novice
|MSRP (USD)
|$6.99
First Look
Furball Aero-Design has released this new set of canopy seal decals for the Revell (Monogram) 1/48 F-105D/F/G kits. This decal set provides two complete sets of seals so you don't have to carefully mask and paint the canopy or windscreen.
If you've wanted a simple solution for replicating the seals around the canopy frame without the associated masking, Furball Aero-Design has the answer. You can find these at your favorite online retailer or directly from Furball Aero-Design's website (link below).
My sincere thanks to Furball Aero-Design for this review sample!