Furball Aero-Design 1/48 F2H-2 Canopy Frames Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer Furball Aero-Design Subject F2H-2 Canopy Frames Scale 1/48 Set Number 48057 Pros Two complete sets included Cons None noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $6.99

First Look

Furball Aero-Design has released this new set of canopy seal decals for the Kitty Hawk 1/48 F2H-2 kits released to date. This decal set provides two complete sets of seals so you don't have to carefully mask and paint the canopy or windscreen.

If you've wanted a simple solution for replicating the seals around the canopy frame without the associated masking, Furball Aero-Design has the answer. You can find these at your favorite online retailer or directly from Furball Aero-Design's website (link below).

My sincere thanks to Furball Aero-Design for this review sample!