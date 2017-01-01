Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

MiG-21 Canopy Frames

Furball Aero-Design 1/48 MiG-21 Canopy Frames Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer Furball Aero-Design
Subject MiG-21 Canopy Frames Scale 1/48
Set Number 48058 Pros Two complete sets included
Cons None noted Skill Level Novice
MSRP (USD) $6.99

First Look

Furball Aero-Design has released this new set of canopy seal decals for any of the Eduard 1/48 MiG-21 kits released to date. This decal set provides two complete sets of seals so you don't have to carefully mask and paint the canopy or windscreen.

If you've wanted a simple solution for replicating the seals around the canopy frame without the associated masking, Furball Aero-Design has the answer. This comes just in time for working my own MiG-21 project. Thank you Furball!

My sincere thanks to Furball Aero-Design for this review sample!

