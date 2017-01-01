Furball Aero-Design 1/48 F-14 Stencil and Data Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review July 2017 Manufacturer Furball Aero-Design Subject F-14 Stencil and Data Scale 1/48 Set Number 48059 Pros Hi-Viz and Low-Viz Stencils Cons None noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $9.99

First Look

Furball Aero-Design has released this very useful set of airframe stencils and data blocks for your favorite 1/48 F-14 Tomcat kit though they are just in time for Tamiya's beautiful F-14A kit. You can see in the image below that this set is actually two sets - the upper half contains the low-visibility markings that also include the low-visibility national markings as well as the smaller full-color national markings that were sometimes carried by the CAG or skipper's aircraft. The lower half contains the high-visibility markings used while the F-14 wore the gloss gull gray over white or overall gull gray schemes.

As usual, this set is nicely done and is printed by Cartograf. In addition, this set provides sufficient generic numbers to replicate bureau numbers, squadron numbers, MODEX, or whatever to supplement or replace the markings that accompany the kit or aftermarket decal subject(s) you'll be applying to your model.

If you're a Tomcat modeler, you'll want several of these sets handy to tackle your next Tomcat project!

My sincere thanks to Furball Aero-Design for this review sample!