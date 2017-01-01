Furball Aero-Design 1/48 F-16C Canopy Framing Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|November 2017
|Manufacturer
|Furball Aero-Design
|Subject
|F-16C Canopy Framing
|Scale
|1/48
|Set Number
|48062
|Pros
|Two sets included
|Cons
|None noted
|Skill Level
|Novice
|MSRP (USD)
|$6.99
First Look
Furball Aero-Design has released this new set of canopy frame decals for the Tamiya 1/48 F-16C/CJ/N kits. This decal set has two sets on the sheet and you can see the mounting bolts in the pattern in the appropriate places around the frames.
If you've wanted a simple solution for replicating the seals around the canopy frame without the associated masking, Furball Aero-Design has the answer.
My sincere thanks to Furball Aero-Design for this review sample!