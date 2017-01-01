Furball Aero-Design 1/48 F-16C Canopy Framing Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review November 2017 Manufacturer Furball Aero-Design Subject F-16C Canopy Framing Scale 1/48 Set Number 48062 Pros Two sets included Cons None noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $6.99

First Look

Furball Aero-Design has released this new set of canopy frame decals for the Tamiya 1/48 F-16C/CJ/N kits. This decal set has two sets on the sheet and you can see the mounting bolts in the pattern in the appropriate places around the frames.

If you've wanted a simple solution for replicating the seals around the canopy frame without the associated masking, Furball Aero-Design has the answer.

My sincere thanks to Furball Aero-Design for this review sample!