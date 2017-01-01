Furball Aero-Design/Detail & Scale 1/48 Colorful F2H-2/2P Sea Blue Banshees Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review July 2017 Manufacturer Furball Aero-Design/Detail & Scale Subject Colorful F2H-2/2P Sea Blue Banshees Scale 1/48 Set Number 48011 Pros 16 distinctive subjects for the Kitty Hawk kit Cons None noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $19.99

First Look

Furball Aero-Design continues its collaboration with Detail & Scale and this release covers the McDonnell F2H-2 Banshee. This set covers the F2H-2 and F2H-2P in service between 1951-55 with examples from both the US Navy and Marine Corps. In all, 16 options are provided - 12 F2H-2 and 4 F2H-2P.

The subjects in this set include:

F2H-2, 125663, VF-11, T/114, USS Kearsarge, 1952

F2H-2, 123279, VF-22, F/103, NAS Oakland, 1955

F2H-2, 123224, VF-34, K/404, 1953

F2H-2, 123333, VF-31, K/111, USS Midway, 1952

F2H-2, 123222, VF-62, F/204, USS Lake Champlain, 1953

F2H-2, 123292, VF-62, P/214, USS Coral Sea, 1954

F2H-2, 123339, VA-76, O/312, NAS Oceana, 1955

F2H-2, 125669, VF-101, T/102, USS Midway, 1954

F2H-2B, 125067, VF-101, T/103, USS Midway, 1954

F2H-2, 124973, VF-172, R/201, USS Essex, 1952

F2H-2, 124963, VMF-122, LC/1, MCAS Cherry Point, 1951

F2H-2, 123259, VMF-224, WK/10, MCAS Cherry Point, 1951

F2H-2P, 128883, VC-61, PP/28, NAS Miramar, 1953, 'Look'

F2H-2P, 128884, VC-61, PP/29, NAS Miramar, 1953, 'Life'

F2H-2P, 126688, VC-62, PL/912, USS Lake Champlain, 1953

F2H-2P, 125685, VMJ-1, MW/8, Pohang Airfield, 1952

In addition to the extensive marking options in this set, there are sufficient national markings and airframe stencils for at least two kits. The sheets are printed by Cartograf and the printing is very well done. What's more, none of these decals require the modeler to stack multiple layers of markings atop one another to recreate artwork. This trend by some other decal companies of producing multiple-layer decals is unfortunate as it puts the burden on you to do the work of what should have been done by the decal maker.

