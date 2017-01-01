Lifelike Decals 1/48 244th Sentai Part 1 (Revised) Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer Lifelike Decals Subject 244th Sentai Part 1 (Revised) Scale 1/48 Set Number 48003R Skill Level Basic MSRP (Yen) 1500¥

First Look

Lifelike Decals from Japan turns out some colorful and nicely printed subjects. This is not only a reissue of the original 48003 set, this has also been revised with new information acquired since the original 2005 release. All of the subjects in this release are Ki-61-I Hien (Tony) with a mix of Hei, Tei, and Otsu variants.

This decal set provides markings for eight aircraft:

Ki-61-I-Hei Hien, '295', Capt. Kobayashi

Ki-61-I-Tei Hien, '24', Capt. Kobayashi

Ki-61-I-Tei Hien, '24', Lt. Takashima

Ki-61-I-Hei Hien, '43', Cpl. Ishioka

Ki-61-I-Hei Hien, Cpl. Suzuki

Ki-61-I-Tei Hien, '57', Lt. Shimomiya

Ki-61-I-Tei Hien, '57', pilot unknown

Ki-61-I-Otsu Hien, '45', Cpl. Ando

According to the instructions, you can build the Otsu and Hei from the Hasegawa kits, while the Tei can be done from the Tamiya kit. As you can see in the decal image, this set comes complete with a full set of national markings, distinctive unit markings, and a selection of maintenance stencils. If you're looking for a colorful subjects beyond what you find in the kit boxes, here is a nice way to be different!

You can purchase these decals directly from Lifelike Decals. My sincere thanks to Lifelike Decals for this review sample!