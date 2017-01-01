Lifelike Decals 1/48 244th Sentai Part 1 (Revised) Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|February 2017
|Manufacturer
|Lifelike Decals
|Subject
|244th Sentai Part 1 (Revised)
|Scale
|1/48
|Set Number
|48003R
|Skill Level
|Basic
|MSRP (Yen)
|1500¥
First Look
Lifelike Decals from Japan turns out some colorful and nicely printed subjects. This is not only a reissue of the original 48003 set, this has also been revised with new information acquired since the original 2005 release. All of the subjects in this release are Ki-61-I Hien (Tony) with a mix of Hei, Tei, and Otsu variants.
This decal set provides markings for eight aircraft:
- Ki-61-I-Hei Hien, '295', Capt. Kobayashi
- Ki-61-I-Tei Hien, '24', Capt. Kobayashi
- Ki-61-I-Tei Hien, '24', Lt. Takashima
- Ki-61-I-Hei Hien, '43', Cpl. Ishioka
- Ki-61-I-Hei Hien, Cpl. Suzuki
- Ki-61-I-Tei Hien, '57', Lt. Shimomiya
- Ki-61-I-Tei Hien, '57', pilot unknown
- Ki-61-I-Otsu Hien, '45', Cpl. Ando
According to the instructions, you can build the Otsu and Hei from the Hasegawa kits, while the Tei can be done from the Tamiya kit. As you can see in the decal image, this set comes complete with a full set of national markings, distinctive unit markings, and a selection of maintenance stencils. If you're looking for a colorful subjects beyond what you find in the kit boxes, here is a nice way to be different!
You can purchase these decals directly from Lifelike Decals. My sincere thanks to Lifelike Decals for this review sample!