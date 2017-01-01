Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

Lifelike Decals

Lifelike Decals 1/48 244th Sentai Part 2 (Revised) Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer Lifelike Decals
Subject 244th Sentai Part 2 (Revised) Scale 1/48
Set Number 48004R Skill Level Basic
MSRP (Yen) 1500¥

First Look

Lifelike Decals from Japan turns out some colorful and nicely printed subjects. In this set, we have eight aircraft from the 244th Sentai. These are a combination of Kawasaki Ki-61 (Tony) and Ki-27 (Nate) aircraft.

244th Sentai 244th Sentai 244th Sentai

This decal set provides markings for eight aircraft:

  • Ki-27 Type 97 Fighter Otsu, 2nd Chutai
  • Ki-61-I-Tei Hein, '24', Capt. Kobayashi
  • Ki-61-I-I-Tei Hein, '62', Capt. Kobayashi
  • Ki-61-I-I-Hei Hein, '15', Cpl. Suzuki
  • Ki-27 Type 97 Fighter Otsu, 3rd Chutai
  • Ki-61-I-I-Otsu Hein, '16', Cpl. Nakano
  • Ki-61-I-I-Hei Hein, '33', Cpl. Nakano
  • Ki-61-I-I-Otsu Hein, '73', Sgt. Itagaki

The instructions recommend the Hasegawa kit for the Ki-27 while the Tamiya or Hasegawa Ki-61s are recommended for their respective versions.

As you can see in the decal image, this set comes complete with a full set of national markings, distinctive unit markings, and a wealth of maintenance stencils. If you're looking for a colorful subjects beyond what you find in the kit boxes, here is a nice way to be different!

You can purchase these decals directly from Lifelike Decals. My sincere thanks to Lifelike Decals for this review sample!

