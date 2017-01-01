Lifelike Decals 1/48 244th Sentai Part 2 (Revised) Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|February 2017
|Manufacturer
|Lifelike Decals
|Subject
|244th Sentai Part 2 (Revised)
|Scale
|1/48
|Set Number
|48004R
|Skill Level
|Basic
|MSRP (Yen)
|1500¥
First Look
Lifelike Decals from Japan turns out some colorful and nicely printed subjects. In this set, we have eight aircraft from the 244th Sentai. These are a combination of Kawasaki Ki-61 (Tony) and Ki-27 (Nate) aircraft.
This decal set provides markings for eight aircraft:
- Ki-27 Type 97 Fighter Otsu, 2nd Chutai
- Ki-61-I-Tei Hein, '24', Capt. Kobayashi
- Ki-61-I-I-Tei Hein, '62', Capt. Kobayashi
- Ki-61-I-I-Hei Hein, '15', Cpl. Suzuki
- Ki-27 Type 97 Fighter Otsu, 3rd Chutai
- Ki-61-I-I-Otsu Hein, '16', Cpl. Nakano
- Ki-61-I-I-Hei Hein, '33', Cpl. Nakano
- Ki-61-I-I-Otsu Hein, '73', Sgt. Itagaki
The instructions recommend the Hasegawa kit for the Ki-27 while the Tamiya or Hasegawa Ki-61s are recommended for their respective versions.
As you can see in the decal image, this set comes complete with a full set of national markings, distinctive unit markings, and a wealth of maintenance stencils. If you're looking for a colorful subjects beyond what you find in the kit boxes, here is a nice way to be different!
You can purchase these decals directly from Lifelike Decals. My sincere thanks to Lifelike Decals for this review sample!