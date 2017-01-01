Lifelike Decals 1/48 244th Sentai Part 3 (Revised) Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer Lifelike Decals Subject 244th Sentai Part 3 Scale 1/48 Set Number 48005 Skill Level Basic MSRP (Yen) 1500¥

First Look

Lifelike Decals from Japan turns out some colorful and nicely printed subjects. In this set, we have eight aircraft from the 244th Sentai. These are a combination of Kawasaki Ki-61 (Tony) and Ki-100 (Tony) aircraft.

This decal set provides markings for eight aircraft:

Hien Type I-Tei, '87', Capt Kobayashi

Hien Type I-Hei, '21', Lt Hirnuma

Hein Type I-Tei, '62', Lt Itakura

Hein Type I-Tei, Shinbu-tai

Hien Type I-Tei, '24', Capt Kobayashi

Hien Type I-Otsu, '16', Capt Shono

Hien Type I-Hei, '88', Capt Shono

Hien Type I-Hei, '71', Soyokaze-tai

According to the instructions, you can build the Otsu and Hei from the Arii kit, while the Tei can be done from the Hasegawa kit. Note that Hasegawa has released the Hei since these instructions were written.

As you can see in the decal image, this set comes complete with a full set of national markings, distinctive unit markings, and a wealth of maintenance stencils. If you're looking for a colorful alternative that isn't from the mainstream Superscale/Eagle Strike/Aeromaster line-up, here is a nice way to be different!

You can purchase these decals directly from Lifelike Decals. My sincere thanks to Lifelike Decals for this review sample!