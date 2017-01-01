Lifelike Decals 1/48 Kawasaki Ki-61 Part 1 Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer Lifelike Decals Subject Kawasaki Ki-61 Part 1 Scale 1/48 Set Number 48050 Pros Four distinctive options Cons None noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (Yen) 1500¥

First Look

Lifelike Decals from Japan turns out some colorful and nicely printed subjects. In this set, we have four distinctive Kawasaki Ki-61 examples designed for the 1/48 Hasegawa kit. As usual, these decals are nicely printed and very colorful in their subject selections. This decal set provides markings for four aircraft:

Ki-61-I Hei, 55th Sentai, Komaki AB, 1945, as flown by Lt. Takei Adachi

Ki-61-I Otsu, 39th Flight Training Hikotai, Yokoshiba AB, 1945, as flown by Sgt. Shuichi Kaiho

Ki-61-I Hei, 55th Sentai, Komaki AB, 1945, as flown by Lt. Tomiho Tohda

Ki-61-I Hei, 18th Sentai, Kashiwa AB, 1945, as flown by Lt. Takeshi Nakamura

As you can see in the decal images, this set comes complete with a full set of national markings, distinctive unit markings, and basic airframe stenciling. You can purchase these decals directly from Lifelike Decals. My sincere thanks to Lifelike Decals for this review sample!