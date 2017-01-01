Lifelike Decals 1/48 Kawasaki Ki-61 Part 1 Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|March 2017
|Manufacturer
|Lifelike Decals
|Subject
|Kawasaki Ki-61 Part 1
|Scale
|1/48
|Set Number
|48050
|Pros
|Four distinctive options
|Cons
|None noted
|Skill Level
|Basic
|MSRP (Yen)
|1500¥
First Look
Lifelike Decals from Japan turns out some colorful and nicely printed subjects. In this set, we have four distinctive Kawasaki Ki-61 examples designed for the 1/48 Hasegawa kit. As usual, these decals are nicely printed and very colorful in their subject selections. This decal set provides markings for four aircraft:
- Ki-61-I Hei, 55th Sentai, Komaki AB, 1945, as flown by Lt. Takei Adachi
- Ki-61-I Otsu, 39th Flight Training Hikotai, Yokoshiba AB, 1945, as flown by Sgt. Shuichi Kaiho
- Ki-61-I Hei, 55th Sentai, Komaki AB, 1945, as flown by Lt. Tomiho Tohda
- Ki-61-I Hei, 18th Sentai, Kashiwa AB, 1945, as flown by Lt. Takeshi Nakamura
As you can see in the decal images, this set comes complete with a full set of national markings, distinctive unit markings, and basic airframe stenciling. You can purchase these decals directly from Lifelike Decals. My sincere thanks to Lifelike Decals for this review sample!