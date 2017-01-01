Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

  • PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • luckymodel.com
  • hobbyzone.biz
  • culttvmanshop.com
  • eagleaviation.gr

  • FOLLOW US:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Flickr
  • YouTube
  • RSS

  • Notice: The appearance of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Defense, or NASA imagery or art does not constitute an endorsement nor is Cybermodeler Online affiliated with these organizations.

Kawasaki Ki-61

Lifelike Decals 1/48 Kawasaki Ki-61 Part 1 Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer Lifelike Decals
Subject Kawasaki Ki-61 Part 1 Scale 1/48
Set Number 48050 Pros Four distinctive options
Cons None noted Skill Level Basic
MSRP (Yen) 1500¥

First Look

Lifelike Decals from Japan turns out some colorful and nicely printed subjects. In this set, we have four distinctive Kawasaki Ki-61 examples designed for the 1/48 Hasegawa kit. As usual, these decals are nicely printed and very colorful in their subject selections. This decal set provides markings for four aircraft:

Kawasaki Ki-61 Kawasaki Ki-61

  • Ki-61-I Hei, 55th Sentai, Komaki AB, 1945, as flown by Lt. Takei Adachi
  • Ki-61-I Otsu, 39th Flight Training Hikotai, Yokoshiba AB, 1945, as flown by Sgt. Shuichi Kaiho
  • Ki-61-I Hei, 55th Sentai, Komaki AB, 1945, as flown by Lt. Tomiho Tohda
  • Ki-61-I Hei, 18th Sentai, Kashiwa AB, 1945, as flown by Lt. Takeshi Nakamura

As you can see in the decal images, this set comes complete with a full set of national markings, distinctive unit markings, and basic airframe stenciling. You can purchase these decals directly from Lifelike Decals. My sincere thanks to Lifelike Decals for this review sample!

  • PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • bnamodelworld.com
  • horizon-models.com
  • miniart-models.com
  • tacair-hobbies.com

Copyright © 2017 TacAir Publications, LLC.