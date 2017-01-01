Lifelike Decals 1/48 North American P-51 Mustang Pt.5 Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Lifelike Decals Subject North American P-51 Mustang Pt.5 Scale 1/48 Set Number 48051 Pros Six distinctive options Cons None noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (Yen) 1600¥

First Look

Lifelike Decals from Japan turns out some colorful and nicely printed subjects. In this set, we have a special release covering P-51D 'Big Beautiful Doll' at six different points of the war. This decal set provides six different markings variations:

P-51D-5-NA, 44-13923, CO 38 FS/55 FG, CG-O, Wormingford, UK, 1944, 'Big Beautiful Doll' as flown by Major John D. Landers

P-51D-5-NA, 44-13923(?), CO 357 FG, B6-O, Leiston, UK, 1944, 'Big Beautiful Doll' as flown by Lt.Col. John D. Landers

P-51D-20-NA, 44-72218, CO 78 FG, WZ-I, Duxford, UK, 1945, 'Big Beautiful Doll' as flown by Lt.Col. John D. Landers (21 kills)

P-51D-20-NA, 44-72218, CO 78 FG, WZ-I, Duxford, UK, 1945, 'Big Beautiful Doll' as flown by Lt.Col. John D. Landers (27.5 kills)

P-51D-20-NA, 44-72218, CO 78 FG, WZ-I, Duxford, UK, 1945, 'Big Beautiful Doll' as flown by Col. John D. Landers

P-51D-20-NA, 44-72218, CO 361 FG, E2-I, Little Walden, UK, 1945, 'Big Beautiful Doll' as flown by Col. John D. Landers

As you can see in the decal images, this set comes complete with a full set of national markings, distinctive unit markings, and basic airframe stenciling. You can purchase these decals directly from Lifelike Decals. My sincere thanks to Lifelike Decals for this review sample!