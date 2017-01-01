Lifelike Decals 1/48 North American P-51 Mustang Pt.5 Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|August 2017
|Manufacturer
|Lifelike Decals
|Subject
|North American P-51 Mustang Pt.5
|Scale
|1/48
|Set Number
|48051
|Pros
|Six distinctive options
|Cons
|None noted
|Skill Level
|Basic
|MSRP (Yen)
|1600¥
First Look
Lifelike Decals from Japan turns out some colorful and nicely printed subjects. In this set, we have a special release covering P-51D 'Big Beautiful Doll' at six different points of the war. This decal set provides six different markings variations:
- P-51D-5-NA, 44-13923, CO 38 FS/55 FG, CG-O, Wormingford, UK, 1944, 'Big Beautiful Doll' as flown by Major John D. Landers
- P-51D-5-NA, 44-13923(?), CO 357 FG, B6-O, Leiston, UK, 1944, 'Big Beautiful Doll' as flown by Lt.Col. John D. Landers
- P-51D-20-NA, 44-72218, CO 78 FG, WZ-I, Duxford, UK, 1945, 'Big Beautiful Doll' as flown by Lt.Col. John D. Landers (21 kills)
- P-51D-20-NA, 44-72218, CO 78 FG, WZ-I, Duxford, UK, 1945, 'Big Beautiful Doll' as flown by Lt.Col. John D. Landers (27.5 kills)
- P-51D-20-NA, 44-72218, CO 78 FG, WZ-I, Duxford, UK, 1945, 'Big Beautiful Doll' as flown by Col. John D. Landers
- P-51D-20-NA, 44-72218, CO 361 FG, E2-I, Little Walden, UK, 1945, 'Big Beautiful Doll' as flown by Col. John D. Landers
As you can see in the decal images, this set comes complete with a full set of national markings, distinctive unit markings, and basic airframe stenciling. You can purchase these decals directly from Lifelike Decals. My sincere thanks to Lifelike Decals for this review sample!