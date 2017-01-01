Lifelike Decals 1/48 North American P-51 Mustang Pt.6 Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Lifelike Decals Subject North American P-51 Mustang Pt.6 Scale 1/48 Set Number 48052 Pros Four distinctive options Cons None noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (Yen) 1600¥

First Look

Lifelike Decals from Japan turns out some colorful and nicely printed subjects. In this set, we have a one P-51B and three P-51D subjects in very colorful markings.

The subjects include:

P-51D-10-NA, 44-14251, CO 78 FG, WZ-I, Duxford, UK, 1945, 'Contrary Mary' as flown by Lt.Col. Roy Blair Caviness

P-51D-15-NA, 44-15056, 360 FS/356 FG, PI-W, Martlesham, UK, 1945, 'Jackie/Lorraine' as flown by Capt. John Crump

P-51B-5-NA, 43-7058, 26 FS/51 FG, 261, Kunming, China, 1944, 'Jeanne III' as flown by Capt. Burton Rodier Jr.

P-51D-10-NA, 44-14164, 375 FS/361 FG, E2-D, Little Walden, UK, 1944, 'Detroit Miss' as flown by Lt Urban Drew

The text notes that the phrase 'Los Angeles City Limits' was hand-written and the release notes indicate that a correction will be available from Lifelike Decals at the end of September. If you acquire this set and want that correction, watch for an announcement and instructions from their website. This set comes complete with a full set of national markings, distinctive unit markings, and basic airframe stenciling. You can purchase these decals directly from Lifelike Decals. My sincere thanks to Lifelike Decals for this review sample!