Starfighter Decals 1/700 USS Nimitz-Class CVN Markings Decal First Look

by Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer Starfighter Decals Subject USS Nimitz-Class CVN Markings Scale 1/700 Set Number 700-100 Pros Island and flight deck markings for any of the Nimitz-class Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $14.00

First Look

Starfighter Decals has released this nice decal set for any 1/700 USS Nimitz-class kits. This set includes the specific island markings unique to each ship as well as a nice set of deck markings including the landing strip, elevator warnings, etc.

This decal set provides markings for the following marking configurations:

USS Nimitz CVN 68

USS Dwight D Eisenhower CVN 69

USS Carl Vinson CVN 70

USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71

USS Abraham Lincoln CVN 72

USS George Washington CVN 73

USS John C Stennis CVN 74

USS Harry S Truman CVN 75

USS Ronald Reagan CVN 76

This is a really nice update and will provide nicer visual detailing for your model..

You can purchase these decals directly from Starfighter Decals on their website.

My sincere thanks to Starfighter Decals for this review sample!