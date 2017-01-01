Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

USS Nimitz-Class CVN Markings

Starfighter Decals 1/700 USS Nimitz-Class CVN Markings Decal First Look

by Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer Starfighter Decals
Subject USS Nimitz-Class CVN Markings Scale 1/700
Set Number 700-100 Pros Island and flight deck markings for any of the Nimitz-class
Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic
MSRP (USD) $14.00

First Look

Starfighter Decals has released this nice decal set for any 1/700 USS Nimitz-class kits. This set includes the specific island markings unique to each ship as well as a nice set of deck markings including the landing strip, elevator warnings, etc.

USS Nimitz-Class CVN Markings USS Nimitz-Class CVN Markings

This decal set provides markings for the following marking configurations:

  • USS Nimitz CVN 68
  • USS Dwight D Eisenhower CVN 69
  • USS Carl Vinson CVN 70
  • USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71
  • USS Abraham Lincoln CVN 72
  • USS George Washington CVN 73
  • USS John C Stennis CVN 74
  • USS Harry S Truman CVN 75
  • USS Ronald Reagan CVN 76

This is a really nice update and will provide nicer visual detailing for your model..

You can purchase these decals directly from Starfighter Decals on their website.

My sincere thanks to Starfighter Decals for this review sample!

