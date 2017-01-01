Starfighter Decals 1/700 USS Nimitz-Class CVN Markings Decal First Look
by Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|March 2017
|Manufacturer
|Starfighter Decals
|Subject
|USS Nimitz-Class CVN Markings
|Scale
|1/700
|Set Number
|700-100
|Pros
|Island and flight deck markings for any of the Nimitz-class
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Basic
|MSRP (USD)
|$14.00
First Look
Starfighter Decals has released this nice decal set for any 1/700 USS Nimitz-class kits. This set includes the specific island markings unique to each ship as well as a nice set of deck markings including the landing strip, elevator warnings, etc.
This decal set provides markings for the following marking configurations:
- USS Nimitz CVN 68
- USS Dwight D Eisenhower CVN 69
- USS Carl Vinson CVN 70
- USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71
- USS Abraham Lincoln CVN 72
- USS George Washington CVN 73
- USS John C Stennis CVN 74
- USS Harry S Truman CVN 75
- USS Ronald Reagan CVN 76
This is a really nice update and will provide nicer visual detailing for your model..
You can purchase these decals directly from Starfighter Decals on their website.
My sincere thanks to Starfighter Decals for this review sample!