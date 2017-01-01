Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • testors.com
  • luckymodel.com
  • culttvmanshop.com
  • eagleaviation.gr

FOLLOW US:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Flickr
  • YouTube
  • RSS

  • Notice: The appearance of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Defense, or NASA imagery or art does not constitute an endorsement nor is Cybermodeler Online affiliated with these organizations.

SBC-4 Helldivers Part 3

Starfighter Decals 1/72 SBC-4 Helldivers Part 3 Decal First Look

by Michael Benolkin

Date of Review May 2017 Manufacturer Starfighter Decals
Subject SBC-4 Helldivers Part 3 Scale 1/72
Set Number 72-150 Pros Four distinctive subjects
Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic
MSRP (USD) $8.00

First Look

Starfighter Decals has released part three of their coverage of the 1/72 SBC-4 Helldiver. This set is recommended for the Heller kit.

SBC-4 Helldivers Part 3 SBC-4 Helldivers Part 3

This decal set provides markings for the following subjects:

  • SBC-4, 1269, VS-2, 2-S-1, USS Lexington, 1939
  • SBC-4, 4284, VB-8, 9-B-6, USS Hornet, 1941
  • SBC-4, 4214, HQ First Marine Air Wing, 1942
  • SBC-4, 1322, NRAB Anacostia, 1940

This set provides a nice cross-section of pre-war yellow-wing aircraft, pre-war exercise aircraft, and one wartime example. You can purchase these decals directly from Starfighter Decals on their website.

My sincere thanks to Starfighter Decals for this review sample!

PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • bnamodelworld.com
  • horizon-models.com
  • miniart-models.com
  • hobbyzone.biz
  • tacair-hobbies.com

Copyright © 2017 TacAir Publications, LLC.