Starfighter Decals 1/72 SBC-4 Helldivers Part 3 Decal First Look
by Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|May 2017
|Manufacturer
|Starfighter Decals
|Subject
|SBC-4 Helldivers Part 3
|Scale
|1/72
|Set Number
|72-150
|Pros
|Four distinctive subjects
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Basic
|MSRP (USD)
|$8.00
First Look
Starfighter Decals has released part three of their coverage of the 1/72 SBC-4 Helldiver. This set is recommended for the Heller kit.
This decal set provides markings for the following subjects:
- SBC-4, 1269, VS-2, 2-S-1, USS Lexington, 1939
- SBC-4, 4284, VB-8, 9-B-6, USS Hornet, 1941
- SBC-4, 4214, HQ First Marine Air Wing, 1942
- SBC-4, 1322, NRAB Anacostia, 1940
This set provides a nice cross-section of pre-war yellow-wing aircraft, pre-war exercise aircraft, and one wartime example. You can purchase these decals directly from Starfighter Decals on their website.
My sincere thanks to Starfighter Decals for this review sample!