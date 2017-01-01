Starfighter Decals 1/72 SBC-4 Helldivers Part 3 Decal First Look

by Michael Benolkin

Date of Review May 2017 Manufacturer Starfighter Decals Subject SBC-4 Helldivers Part 3 Scale 1/72 Set Number 72-150 Pros Four distinctive subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $8.00

First Look

Starfighter Decals has released part three of their coverage of the 1/72 SBC-4 Helldiver. This set is recommended for the Heller kit.

This decal set provides markings for the following subjects:

SBC-4, 1269, VS-2, 2-S-1, USS Lexington, 1939

SBC-4, 4284, VB-8, 9-B-6, USS Hornet, 1941

SBC-4, 4214, HQ First Marine Air Wing, 1942

SBC-4, 1322, NRAB Anacostia, 1940

This set provides a nice cross-section of pre-war yellow-wing aircraft, pre-war exercise aircraft, and one wartime example. You can purchase these decals directly from Starfighter Decals on their website.

My sincere thanks to Starfighter Decals for this review sample!