Starfighter Decals 1/72 F4U Bent Wing Birds Part 3

by Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer Starfighter Decals Subject F4U Bent Wing Birds Part 3 Scale 1/72 Set Number 72-152 Pros Two subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $5.00

First Look

Starfighter Decals has released this pair of F4U-4 Corsairs from VF-32. When Ensign Brown was shot down and crash-landed on the Korean countryside, Lt.JG Hunder crash-landed his aircraft nearby to assist the wounded Brown. Unfortunately Brown was trapped in the cockpit wreckage and died before the rescue helicopter arrived. Ensign Brown was the first USN officer killed in the Korean War. Hunder received the Medal of Honor for his efforts while Brown was awarded the Distinguised Flying Cross.

This decal set provides markings for the following subjects:

F4U-4, 82050, VF-32, K/203, USN, 1950, LtJG Thomas Hunder Jr, MOH

F4U-4, 97231, VF-32, K/205 or K/217, USN, 1950, as flown by Ens. Jesse Brown, DFC

