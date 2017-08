Starfighter Decals 1/72 Operation Torch November 1942 Decal First Look

by Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Starfighter Decals Subject Operation Torch November 1942 Scale 1/72 Set Number 72-153 Pros Nice variety of subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $12.00

First Look

Starfighter Decals has released this decal set covering Operation Torch, the allied invasiion of French-occupied North Africa. This decal set provides a nice variety of aircraft that operated from USS Ranger, USS Santee, USS Sagamon, USS Suwannee, and USS Augusta.

This decal set provides markings for the following subjects:

SBD-3, 06620, VS-42, 41-S-17, USS Ranger, Operation Torch, Nov 1942

SBD-3, 06641, VS-42, 41-S-9, USS Ranger, Operation Torch, Nov 1942

L-4A, 42-36389, 8th OS, USS Ranger, Operation Torch, Nov 1942

F4F-4, 11703, VF-41, 17, USS Ranger, Operation Torch, Nov 1942

F4F-4, 4087, VF-41, 22, USS Ranger, Operation Torch, Nov 1942

F4F-4, unknown, VF-9, 9-F-4, USS Ranger, Operation Torch, Nov 1942

F4F-4, unknown, VGF-29, 29GF, USS Santee, Operation Torch, Nov 1942

TBF-1, 00509, VGS-26, 26-GS-10, USS Sagamon, Operation Torch, Nov 1942

TBF-1, unknown, CRAG, Operation Torch, Nov 1942

TBF-1, unknown, VGS-27, 14, USS Suwannee, Operation Torch, Nov 1942

SOC-3, unknown, VCS-7, 1B, USS Augusta, Operation Torch, Nov 1942

You can purchase these decals directly from Starfighter Decals on their website.

My sincere thanks to Starfighter Decals for this review sample!