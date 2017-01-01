Old 66/Starfighter Decals 1/48 Old 66 Decal First Look

by Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Old 66/Starfighter Decals Subject Old 66 Scale 1/48 Set Number AD4801 Pros Nice subject Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $12.00

First Look

Old 66 Decals and Starfighter Decals teamed up to produce this interesting set. This sheet represents the SH-3D Sea King (BuNo 152711) from HS-4 that had recovered four Apollo spacecraft. This set provides markings options for the aircraft as it appeared recovering Apollo 8, Apollo 10, Apollo 11, and Apollo 12.

This set is designed to work with the Hasegawa 1/48 SH-3 kits as well as the Revell/Germany reboxing of the same tooling. You'll note that this set has a nice selection of markings and stencils for the airframe.

You can purchase these decals directly from Starfighter Decals on their website.

My sincere thanks to Starfighter Decals for this review sample!