Stormo! Decals 1/48 Macchi C.202 Italian Aces - Battle of Malta Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review October 2010 Manufacturer Stormo! Decals Subject Macchi C.202 Italian Aces - Battle of Malta Scale 1/48 Set Number 48007 Pros Eight distinctive aircraft options Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $17.99

First Look

Stormo! is a comprehensive online resource for Italian Air Force subjects from World War II. With all of the information that has been compiled there, it was only natural that they produce some decals to cover some of these subjects that get overlooked by other decal companies. In this installment, we have eight Macchi C.202 Folgores that were flown by Italian Air Force aces during the Battle of Malta. This decal set comes on one sheet and provides markings for eight aircraft:

C.202 Serie II, MM.7712, 97a Sq/9 Gr/4 Stormo, Comiso, 1941

C.202 Serie VII, MM.9042, 151a Sq/20 Gr/51 Stormo, Gela, 1942

C.202 Serie VII, MM.9066, 151a Sq/20 Gr/51 Stormo, Gela, 1942

C.202 Serie III, MM.7798, 90a Sq/10 Gr/4 Stormo, Gela, 1942

C.202 Serie III, MM.7837, 378a Sq/155 Gr/51 Stormo, Gela, 1942

C.202 Serie VII, MM.9065, CO 155 Gr/51 Stormo, Gela, 1942

C.202 Serie I, MM.7944, 86a Sq/7 Gr/54 Stormo, Pantelleria, 1942

C.202 Serie VI, MM.8339, 360a Sq/155 Gr/51 Stormo, Gela, 1942

The printing is spot on and produced by Cartograf.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Stormo! Decals, visit their website at http://stormomagazine.com/Decals_Stormo.htm.

My sincere thanks to Stormo! for this review sample!