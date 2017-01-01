Vagabond Decals 1/48 Going Downtown Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Vagabond Decals Subject Going Downtown Scale 1/48 and 1/72 Pros Three VF-84 Phantoms in two scales Cons See text

First Look

Virtually every year, the IPMS/USA National Convention produces a set of special decals that denote the theme of that convention or significant subjects near the convention location. This year's theme was 'Going Downtown', a euphemism from the Vietnam Air War for air strikes in the route packs surrounding Hanoi. The 'SAM Slayers' decal set for the 2017 IPMS convention was produced by Vagabond Decals and covers a variety of SAM-killing strike aircraft.

This set includes markings for the following aircraft:

EF-105F, 63-8301, 355 TFW, Takhli RTAFB, 1967, as flown by LTC Leo Thorsness, Medal of Honor recipient

F-105G, 63-8311, 354 TFS/355 TFW, Takhli RTAFB, 1970, 'SAM Fighter'

EF-4C, 63-7474, 67 TFS/18 TFW, Korat RTAFB, 1972, 'Brain Damage'

A-6B, 149957, VA-75, AC/510, USS Saratoga, 1968

A-4F, 154989, VA-55, NP/514, USS Hancock, 1972

A-7C, 156789, VA-86, AJ,400, USS America, 1972, CAG aircraft

This set provides markings for six different subjects and includes these markings on two sheets - one in 1/48 scale, the other in 1/72 scale. As usual for Vagabond Decals, these markings are beautifully done, in register, and produced with complex artwork as a single decal, unlike some who require you to stack decals atop one another to recreate the artwork.

As with any of these decal sets from the IPMS National Conventions, you need to attend to receive a set, but if you act quickly, you can find certain online retailers who might have acquired the extra copies and/or purchased these sets from attendees who were not interested in these subjects.

If you model SAM hunters, this is one set you'll want to find for yourself!