Attack Squadron 1/72 C-130 Hercules Wheels Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review November 2017 Manufacturer Attack Squadron Subject C-130 Hercules Wheels Set Scale 1/72 Kit Number 72103 Media Resin Pros Nice enhancement for the Testors and Italeri kits Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) OOP

First Look

Attack Squadron from Poland produced some impressive resin kits, details, and conversions. Last month, we looked at their resin wheel set for the Testors/Italeri 1/48 C-130 Hercules kits (look here) and the question that came back from you was whether they produced these wheels for the 1/72 Testors/Italeri kits? The answer is yes, this is one of hte final released from Attack Squadron before they shut down last month. This update provides beautifully detailed and weighted wheels for the 1/72 C-130 series kits produced by Testors and Italeri from the AC-130A/DC-130A through the C-130J.

This set is cast in gray resin and provides the main wheels with beautiful hub and tread details along with separately cast brake assemblies and two wheels for the nose gear with equally nice details. This set is a direct drop-in replacement for the kit parts.

If you want a set (or two) of these, I'd recommend buying them from anyone that carries this line as there are no more coming out of Attack Squadron unless someone purchases the molds and CAD data.