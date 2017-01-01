Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

Sopwith Camel Wicker Seat w/Cushion

BarracudaCast 1/32 Sopwith Camel Wicker Seat w/Cushion First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer BarracudaCast
Subject Sopwith Camel Wicker Seat w/Cushion Scale 1/32
Kit Number 32332 Media Resin
Pros Beautiful molding! Cons Nothing noted
Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $6.50

First Look

Barracuda Studios produces a growing line of resin details under the BarracudaCast brand to compliment their BarracudaCals decal line. In this release, we have a beautifully cast wicker seat for the Wingnut Wings 1/32 Sopwith Camel kits. This set comes with the seat, which comes right out of the package with the open back (no flash), plus your choice of two seat cushions.

Sopwith Camel Wicker Seat w/Cushion

While I continue to be amazed at the improving state of the art in resin casting, that wicker seat is really impressive. If you want an eye-catching improvement to your WnW Camel, get one of these sets!

For a look at these parts and other options from Barracuda Studios, stop by their website at barracudacals.com.

My sincere thanks to Barracuda Studios for this review sample!

