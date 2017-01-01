BarracudaCast 1/32 Sopwith Camel Wicker Seat w/Cushion First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer BarracudaCast Subject Sopwith Camel Wicker Seat w/Cushion Scale 1/32 Kit Number 32332 Media Resin Pros Beautiful molding! Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $6.50

First Look

Barracuda Studios produces a growing line of resin details under the BarracudaCast brand to compliment their BarracudaCals decal line. In this release, we have a beautifully cast wicker seat for the Wingnut Wings 1/32 Sopwith Camel kits. This set comes with the seat, which comes right out of the package with the open back (no flash), plus your choice of two seat cushions.

While I continue to be amazed at the improving state of the art in resin casting, that wicker seat is really impressive. If you want an eye-catching improvement to your WnW Camel, get one of these sets!

For a look at these parts and other options from Barracuda Studios, stop by their website at barracudacals.com.

My sincere thanks to Barracuda Studios for this review sample!