BarracudaCast 1/32 Sopwith Camel Wicker Seat w/Cushion First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|August 2017
|Manufacturer
|BarracudaCast
|Subject
|Sopwith Camel Wicker Seat w/Cushion
|Scale
|1/32
|Kit Number
|32332
|Media
|Resin
|Pros
|Beautiful molding!
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Intermediate
|MSRP (USD)
|$6.50
First Look
Barracuda Studios produces a growing line of resin details under the BarracudaCast brand to compliment their BarracudaCals decal line. In this release, we have a beautifully cast wicker seat for the Wingnut Wings 1/32 Sopwith Camel kits. This set comes with the seat, which comes right out of the package with the open back (no flash), plus your choice of two seat cushions.
While I continue to be amazed at the improving state of the art in resin casting, that wicker seat is really impressive. If you want an eye-catching improvement to your WnW Camel, get one of these sets!
For a look at these parts and other options from Barracuda Studios, stop by their website at barracudacals.com.
My sincere thanks to Barracuda Studios for this review sample!