BarracudaCast 1/72 Lightning F.2A/F.6 Cockpit Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer BarracudaCast Subject Lightning F.2A/F.6 Cockpit Set Scale 1/72 Kit Number 72212 Media Resin Pros Beautiful detail update for Airfix kit Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $12.50

First Look

Barracuda Studios produces a growing line of resin details under the BarracudaCast brand to compliment their BarracudaCals decal line. In this release, we have nicely detailed replacement cockpit set for the Airfix 1/72 Lightning F.2A/F.6 (though you can adapt it to other kits if you are so inclined).

As you can see in the image above, this set provides a new resin cockpit tub with beautiful detailing, cockpit sidewalls, instrument panel, coming, canopy rear frame, and a Martin-Baker Mk.4BSA ejection seat. The instrument panel is supplemented with a two-later decal. The sheet has the basic panel overlay with placards (left side of decal sheet) including the black instrument backgrounds, then the white instrument dials and needles are a second later on the right (barely visible). The instructions show you how to assemble and install this set. If you're wanting to enhance the Airfix (or your other favorite) BAC Lightning F.2A/F.6 kit, this is the set you're looking for.

For a look at these parts and other options from Barracuda Studios, stop by their website at barracudacals.com.

My sincere thanks to Barracuda Studios for this review sample!