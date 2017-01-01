BarracudaCast 1/72 Redtop Air-to-Air Missile Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer BarracudaCast Subject Redtop Air-to-Air Missile Set Scale 1/72 Kit Number 72214 Media Resin Pros Beautiful missile set Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $9.95

First Look

Barracuda Studios produces a growing line of resin details under the BarracudaCast brand to compliment their BarracudaCals decal line. In this release, we have nice pair of Redtop missiles to arm your favorite 1/72 Lightning or Sea Vixen kit.

As you can see in the image above, this set provides two missile bodies with the rear fins integrally molded in place. The seeker heads are cast in clear resin and plug into the hollow front ends of the missile bodies. You'll be mounting the main fins and the rocket motor bell to complete each missile. This set also provides you with weapons stencils on the decal sheet and the instruction sheet shows how where they are applied.

For a look at these parts and other options from Barracuda Studios, stop by their website at barracudacals.com.

My sincere thanks to Barracuda Studios for this review sample!