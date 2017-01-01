BarracudaCast 1/72 Spitfire 4 Slot Main Wheels First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|September 2017
|Manufacturer
|BarracudaCast
|Subject
|Spitfire 4 Slot Main Wheels
|Scale
|1/72
|Kit Number
|72316
|Media
|Resin
|Pros
|Beautiful molding!
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Intermediate
|MSRP (USD)
|$4.95
First Look
Barracuda Studios produces a growing line of resin details under the BarracudaCast brand to compliment their BarracudaCals decal line. In this release, we have a beautifully cast block tread tires and four-slot wheels.
This set was designed to fit the Eduard 1/72 Spitfire Mk.VIII, but also adds the axle adaptors so you can set these up for your favorite 1/72 Spitfire or Seafire kit.
For a look at these parts and other options from Barracuda Studios, stop by their website at barracudacals.com.
My sincere thanks to Barracuda Studios for this review sample!