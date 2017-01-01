BarracudaCast 1/72 Spitfire 4 Slot Main Wheels First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review September 2017 Manufacturer BarracudaCast Subject Spitfire 4 Slot Main Wheels Scale 1/72 Kit Number 72316 Media Resin Pros Beautiful molding! Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $4.95

First Look

Barracuda Studios produces a growing line of resin details under the BarracudaCast brand to compliment their BarracudaCals decal line. In this release, we have a beautifully cast block tread tires and four-slot wheels.

This set was designed to fit the Eduard 1/72 Spitfire Mk.VIII, but also adds the axle adaptors so you can set these up for your favorite 1/72 Spitfire or Seafire kit.

For a look at these parts and other options from Barracuda Studios, stop by their website at barracudacals.com.

My sincere thanks to Barracuda Studios for this review sample!