Eduard 1/32 Remove Before Flight Streamers STEEL Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer Eduard Subject Remove Before Flight Streamers STEEL Set Scale 1/32 Kit Number 32886 Media Color Photo-Etch Steel Pros Better performance Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $11.00

First Look

As you know, Eduard produces a wide range of aftermarket detail sets for aircraft, armor, and ship kits. They don't tend to stop improving their product lines, but when I saw their announcement for steel seatbelts, I was a bit puzzled. They already offer your choice of color-printed photo-etched belts as well as their newer fabric belts. I've used both and the photo-etched belts can be difficult to manipulate and shape as they will tend to spring back into a lesser degree of bend. If their previous photo-etched belts have that problem, how will steel be any different? Let's take a look:

In this release, Eduard has produced 14 'Remove Before Flight' (RBF) streamers in five different styles using their color-printed etched steel process. The streamers are red on both sides with the RBF text on one side. if you've used their previous photo-etched RBF streamers, you know that bending/twisting them into shape was a bit of a chore since they would try to return to flat. This new steel process allows the material to be etched thinner so it twists and bends like tin foil. All you need to do is locate the common safety pin locations on the subject you're building (landing gear, armament, etc.) and put these to work.

If you're looking for easier RBF streamers to use in your next build, look for these STEEL sets in your scale and subject. This set will nicely enhance your next 1/32 modern aircraft subject.

My sincere thanks to Eduard for this review sample!