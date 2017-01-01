Eduard Brassin 1/32 Bazooka Rocket Launchers for P-47 Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer Eduard Subject Bazooka Rocket Launchers for P-47 Set Scale 1/32 Kit Number 632089 Media Resin, Photo-Etch Pros Nice option Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $19.95

First Look

Eduard from the Czech Republic is easily the most prolific producer of aftermarket details. Period. Their series of photo-etched detail sets have brought additional fidelity to otherwise bland subjects, and have taken even the best-produced models and kicked them up a notch or two with details that cannot be produced with injection-molded plastic. Many AMS modelers will collect the relevant Eduard photo-etch sets for a given project, but they'll also go out and gather specific resin enhancements as well. Eduard has stepped up with a new product line to complement their photo-etched detail series - Brassin. Brassin is a play on words with Brass and Resin, and in many sets in this series, the resin details also include a set of color photo-etch as well.

In this release, Eduard has produced a set of bazooka rocket launchers that mount under the wings of USAAF WWII fighter bombers. This set was developed for the Eduard 1/32 P-47D 'Dottie Mae' release to add a tank-busting load option for your kit. This set consists of the launcher tubes and your choice of loaded or unloaded rear sections for the tubes all cast in gray resin. In addition, a set of photo-etch is provided to replicate the straps that bind the three tubes together as well as the mounting frames that attaches to the underside of the wings.

If you want to add some nice details to your next 1/32 Thunderbolt project, this set is designed just for that purpose!

My sincere thanks to Eduard for this review sample!