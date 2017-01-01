Eduard Brassin 1/32 CBU-105 Sensor Fuzed Weapon Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer Eduard Subject CBU-105 Sensor Fuzed Weapon Set Scale 1/32 Kit Number 632095 Media Resin Pros Nice set Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $29.95

First Look

Eduard from the Czech Republic is easily the most prolific producer of aftermarket details. Period. Their series of photo-etched detail sets have brought additional fidelity to otherwise bland subjects, and have taken even the best-produced models and kicked them up a notch or two with details that cannot be produced with injection-molded plastic. Many AMS modelers will collect the relevant Eduard photo-etch sets for a given project, but they'll also go out and gather specific resin enhancements as well. Eduard has stepped up with a new product line to complement their photo-etched detail series - Brassin. Brassin is a play on words with Brass and Resin, and in many sets in this series, the resin details also include a set of color photo-etch as well.

In this release, Eduard has produced a set of six advanced cluster munitions dispensors, the CBU-105. Developed as the sensor fuzed weapon dispensor, each unit carries special anti-tank munitions. The set is cast in gray resin and includes six munitions bodies plus six separately cast tail units. This set also includes a set of stencils for each of the munitions. This set will arm up two TERs or one MER.

If you want to add a nice loadout option to your next USAF or allied subject, this is the set you'll want to acquire.

My sincere thanks to Eduard for this review sample!