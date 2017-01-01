Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

  • PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • luckymodel.com
  • hobbyzone.biz
  • culttvmanshop.com
  • eagleaviation.gr

  • FOLLOW US:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Flickr
  • YouTube
  • RSS

  • Notice: The appearance of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Defense, or NASA imagery or art does not constitute an endorsement nor is Cybermodeler Online affiliated with these organizations.

CBU-105 Sensor Fuzed Weapon Set

Eduard Brassin 1/32 CBU-105 Sensor Fuzed Weapon Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer Eduard
Subject CBU-105 Sensor Fuzed Weapon Set Scale 1/32
Kit Number 632095 Media Resin
Pros Nice set Cons Nothing noted
Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $29.95

First Look

Eduard from the Czech Republic is easily the most prolific producer of aftermarket details. Period. Their series of photo-etched detail sets have brought additional fidelity to otherwise bland subjects, and have taken even the best-produced models and kicked them up a notch or two with details that cannot be produced with injection-molded plastic. Many AMS modelers will collect the relevant Eduard photo-etch sets for a given project, but they'll also go out and gather specific resin enhancements as well. Eduard has stepped up with a new product line to complement their photo-etched detail series - Brassin. Brassin is a play on words with Brass and Resin, and in many sets in this series, the resin details also include a set of color photo-etch as well.

CBU-105 Sensor Fuzed Weapon Set

In this release, Eduard has produced a set of six advanced cluster munitions dispensors, the CBU-105. Developed as the sensor fuzed weapon dispensor, each unit carries special anti-tank munitions. The set is cast in gray resin and includes six munitions bodies plus six separately cast tail units. This set also includes a set of stencils for each of the munitions. This set will arm up two TERs or one MER.

If you want to add a nice loadout option to your next USAF or allied subject, this is the set you'll want to acquire.

My sincere thanks to Eduard for this review sample!

  • PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • bnamodelworld.com
  • horizon-models.com
  • miniart-models.com
  • tacair-hobbies.com

Copyright © 2017 TacAir Publications, LLC.