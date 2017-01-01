Eduard Brassin 1/32 Mk.82 (slick) Bombs Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer Eduard Subject Mk.82 (slick) Bombs Set Scale 1/32 Kit Number 632096 Media Resin Pros Nice option Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $30.00

First Look

Eduard from the Czech Republic is easily the most prolific producer of aftermarket details. Period. Their series of photo-etched detail sets have brought additional fidelity to otherwise bland subjects, and have taken even the best-produced models and kicked them up a notch or two with details that cannot be produced with injection-molded plastic. Many AMS modelers will collect the relevant Eduard photo-etch sets for a given project, but they'll also go out and gather specific resin enhancements as well. Eduard has stepped up with a new product line to complement their photo-etched detail series - Brassin. Brassin is a play on words with Brass and Resin, and in many sets in this series, the resin details also include a set of color photo-etch as well.

In this release, Eduard has produced a set of six Mk.82 500 pound bombs in the plain (slick) configuration. You'll see the bomb units with Snakeye tails, JDAM guidance kits, LGB guidance kits, etc., but from Vietnam to present day, tactical aircraft carried the basic Mk.82 bombs. Each of the six bombs comes with the bomb unit, separate tail section, and a choice of three types of fuses plus a set of stencils on waterslide decals. One set will arm a multiple ejector rack (MER) or two triple ejector racks (TER).

If you want to bomb up your next Vietnam-era through contemporary tactical aircraft, here's a handy set to have.

My sincere thanks to Eduard for this review sample!