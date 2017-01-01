Eduard Brassin 1/48 MC.202 Folgore Undercarriage Bay Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer Eduard Subject MC.202 Folgore Undercarriage Bay Set Scale 1/48 Kit Number 648278 Media Resin, Photo-Etch Pros Nice option Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $11.00

First Look

Eduard from the Czech Republic is easily the most prolific producer of aftermarket details. Period. Their series of photo-etched detail sets have brought additional fidelity to otherwise bland subjects, and have taken even the best-produced models and kicked them up a notch or two with details that cannot be produced with injection-molded plastic. Many AMS modelers will collect the relevant Eduard photo-etch sets for a given project, but they'll also go out and gather specific resin enhancements as well. Eduard has stepped up with a new product line to complement their photo-etched detail series - Brassin. Brassin is a play on words with Brass and Resin, and in many sets in this series, the resin details also include a set of color photo-etch as well.

In this release, Eduard has recreated the bay above the main wheel wells for the Hasegawa 1/48 Macchi C.202 Folgore kit. Like the Fw 190D, the wheel bays are open into the engine compartment revealing the rear of the engine, plumbing, wiring, etc., and like many Dora kits, the Hasegawa Macchi skips over those details. This set consists of a photo-etched wing mainspar overlay to provide missing structural details and a resin fuselage plug that replicates the busy interior of that area between the rear of the engine and the firewall. Additional photo-etched and resin parts are also provided for the lower engine mounts, coolant plumbing, and other essential details.

If you want a simple enhancement to add realism to your next Hasegawa (or Eduard) Fogore, this is the set you'll want to acquire.

My sincere thanks to Eduard for this review sample!