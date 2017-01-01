Eduard 1/48 Bf 109F Cockpit Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review September 2016 Manufacturer Eduard Subject Bf 109F Cockpit Set Scale 1/48 Kit Number 648279 Media Resin, Photo-Etch Pros Nice cockpit! Cons See text Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $40.00

First Look

Eduard from the Czech Republic is easily the most prolific producer of aftermarket details. Period. Their series of photo-etched detail sets have brought additional fidelity to otherwise bland subjects, and have taken even the best-produced models and kicked them up a notch or two with details that cannot be produced with injection-molded plastic. Many AMS modelers will collect the relevant Eduard photo-etch sets for a given project, but they'll also go out and gather specific resin enhancements as well. Eduard has stepped up with a new product line to complement their photo-etched detail series - Brassin. Brassin is a play on words with Brass and Resin, and in many sets in this series, the resin details also include a set of color photo-etch as well.

In this release, Eduard has produced a super-detailed alternative to the stock cockpit in their recent Bf 109F-4 kit release. This set also offers additional details in photo-etch not rendered in the first set.

This set provides you with the the following details and options:

Resin or color photo-etched instrument panel

Revi gun sight

Gun breech covers

Color-printed photo-etch pilot restraints

Photo-etched trim wheels

Lots of other nice details!

The one change in this release that some may not care for is the single-piece sidewalls casting. There is a thin divider where you'll need to carefully saw/cut the two sidewalls apart but these castings are thin and could break if you're not careful.

If you want a stunning cockpit in your G-5, this is the set that will get you there and this set is designed to fit the new Bf 109F (kit 82114)!

My sincere thanks to Eduard for this review sample!