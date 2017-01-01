Eduard Brassin 1/48 AGM-114 Hellfire Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer Eduard Subject AGM-114 Hellfire Set Scale 1/48 Kit Number 648280 Media Resin, Photo-Etch Pros Nice set Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $14.95

First Look

Eduard from the Czech Republic is easily the most prolific producer of aftermarket details. Period. Their series of photo-etched detail sets have brought additional fidelity to otherwise bland subjects, and have taken even the best-produced models and kicked them up a notch or two with details that cannot be produced with injection-molded plastic. Many AMS modelers will collect the relevant Eduard photo-etch sets for a given project, but they'll also go out and gather specific resin enhancements as well. Eduard has stepped up with a new product line to complement their photo-etched detail series - Brassin. Brassin is a play on words with Brass and Resin, and in many sets in this series, the resin details also include a set of color photo-etch as well.

In this release, Eduard has produced two clusters of intense details. This set produces two quad-rail launcher units that mount to AH-64 Apache weapons stations as well as other aircraft. Cast in gray resin, this set provides the launcher/adaptors, launch rail mounting frames, and launch rails. In addition, this set provides eight AGM-114 Hellfire missiles that mount to these launch rails and like the rail assemblies, the missile bodies are cast in gray resin as well as the seeker covers. This set also provides eight clear resin lenses for the seeker heads and two frets of photo-etched parts which provide the missile fins, motor bell frames, and launcher brackets. Even if you do not mount the missiles, these unloaded launchers will provide some nice details under the stubby wings of your Apache build.

If you want to add a nice loadout option to your next US Army or British Army Apache, this is the set you'll want to acquire.

My sincere thanks to Eduard for this review sample!