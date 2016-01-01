Eduard Brassin 1/48 Harrier GR.7/9 Detail Set First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|December 2016
|Manufacturer
|Eduard
|Subject
|Harrier GR.7/9 Detail Set
|Scale
|1/48
|Kit Number
|648284
|Media
|Resin, Photo-Etch
|Pros
|Nice options
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Intermediate
|MSRP (USD)
|$24.95
First Look
Eduard from the Czech Republic is easily the most prolific producer of aftermarket details. Period. Their series of photo-etched detail sets have brought additional fidelity to otherwise bland subjects, and have taken even the best-produced models and kicked them up a notch or two with details that cannot be produced with injection-molded plastic. Many AMS modelers will collect the relevant Eduard photo-etch sets for a given project, but they'll also go out and gather specific resin enhancements as well. Eduard has stepped up with a new product line to complement their photo-etched detail series - Brassin. Brassin is a play on words with Brass and Resin, and in many sets in this series, the resin details also include a set of color photo-etch as well.
In this release, Eduard has bundled several Brassin sets together to make one nice update for the Hasegawa (or Eduard) 1/48 Harrier GR.7/GR.9 kits. This set includes:
- Seamless thrust-vectoring nozzles
- Replacement landing gear wheels with wheel masks
- Ejection seat with color photo-etched pilot restraints
- Sniper targeting pod with pylon and adaptor
- Terma EW/DIRCM pod
This set upgrades the Hasegawa (and Eduard) kits both in detail as well as with mission systems reflecting the RAF Harriers' last configurations before retirement. In the Eduard release of the kit, this set will enhance the kit to go with the late-service markings provided with the kit.
If you want to model the late-model RAF Harrier as it appeard in combat in the sandbox or before its retirement, this set will help get you there.
My sincere thanks to Eduard for this review sample!