Eduard Brassin 1/48 Bf 109F Flaps Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer Eduard Subject Bf 109F Flaps Set Scale 1/48 Kit Number 648291 Media Resin, Photo-Etch Pros Nice option Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $12.95

First Look

Eduard from the Czech Republic is easily the most prolific producer of aftermarket details. Period. Their series of photo-etched detail sets have brought additional fidelity to otherwise bland subjects, and have taken even the best-produced models and kicked them up a notch or two with details that cannot be produced with injection-molded plastic. Many AMS modelers will collect the relevant Eduard photo-etch sets for a given project, but they'll also go out and gather specific resin enhancements as well. Eduard has stepped up with a new product line to complement their photo-etched detail series - Brassin. Brassin is a play on words with Brass and Resin, and in many sets in this series, the resin details also include a set of color photo-etch as well.

In this release, Eduard has produced a landing flap set for their beautiful 1/48 Bf 109F kits. This set consists of a pair of flaps molded in gray resin, a set of radiator flaps/landing flaps also molded in gray resin, and a set of photo-etch to overlay the upper radiator flap segments (though I wonder why they didn't simply cast the upper segments that way). This set will allow you to pose the flaps in the landing position in place of the kits molded-up design.

If you want to add some nice details to your Eduard Bf 109F kit, this set is designed just for that purpose!

My sincere thanks to Eduard for this review sample!