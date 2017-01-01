Furball Aero-Design 1/48 AN/ALE-45/47 Countermeasure Dispensers Set Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer Furball Aero-Design Subject AN/ALE-45/47 Countermeasure Dispensers Set Scale 1/48 Kit Number FPE-002 Primary Media Photo-Etch Pros Nice update option Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $6.99

First Look

Furball Aero-Design has released their first photo-etched detail set and this one is a simple update for a variety of US and NATO tactical aircraft models in 1/48. This set provides the external faces of these chaff/flare dispensers in five different versions to allow you to overlay the soft details (if any) molded in the places of those dispensers on your model.

If your model has the dispenser faces molded in place, you can select the best of these to overlay them. Some models have covers molded where the dispensers would be which would not be correct for an aircraft in a combat zone, so you can check your references to see which of these faces go where on your subject and fix that oversight.

This is a useful update set and I hope Furball Aero-Design will continue producing more such detail sets in the future.

Thanks to Furball Aero-Design Models for the review sample.