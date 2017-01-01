Furball Aero-Design 1/48 F-4S Detail Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review November 2017 Manufacturer Furball Aero-Design Subject F-4S Detail Set Scale 1/48 Kit Number FPE-003 Primary Media Photo-Etch Pros Nice update option Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $6.99

First Look

Furball Aero-Design has released their latest photo-etched detail set and this one is designed for the recent Zoukei-Mura 1/48 F-4S Phantom II kit. This set provides the formation (slime) light frames, canopy bows with mirrors, canopy lower frames with down-lock hooks, and a reinforcement plate for the vertical stabilizer.

While the Zoukei-Mura kit features details no other 1/48 Phantoms offer, this set provides the few that are missing. If you have the Zoukei-Mura F-4J kit, this set will provide the same enhancements for the canopies though you won't need the formation light frames nor tail stiffener.

This is another nice update set and I hope Furball Aero-Design will continue producing more such detail sets in the future.

Thanks to Furball Aero-Design Models for the review sample.