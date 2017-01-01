Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

German Machineguns Set

MiniArt 1/35 German Machineguns Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review September 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt
Subject German Machineguns Set Scale 1/35
Kit Number 35250 Primary Media Styrene, Photo-Etch
Pros Great items for a variety of vignette and diorama applications Cons Nothing noted
Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $19.99

First Look

MiniArt is back with another nice release for your diorama or vignette needs. This set provides three different German crew-served machine guns. This set provides two MG 34s, two MG 42s, and one ZB 53.

Each MG 34 features the weapon, choice of extended or stowed bipods, one photo-etched ammo belt, one ammo drum, one photo-etched sling, ammo can, and carrier with two ammo drums.

Each MG 42 also features the weapon, choice of extended or stowed bipods, one photo-etched ammo belt, ammo can, and support gear.

The Czech-made ZB-53 features the weapon with photo-etched heat shields and muzzle flash supressor, detailed tripod with two height options, photo-etched ammo belt, and two ammo cans.

Each of these weapons is a detailed model in itself and will look great in a diorama or vignette of your design. Whether you need heavy firepower on the line or stowed in a vehicle, this set will provide some impressive visual details!

Thanks to MiniArt Models for the review sample.

