MiniArt 1/35 German Machineguns Set First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|September 2017
|Manufacturer
|MiniArt
|Subject
|German Machineguns Set
|Scale
|1/35
|Kit Number
|35250
|Primary Media
|Styrene, Photo-Etch
|Pros
|Great items for a variety of vignette and diorama applications
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Experienced
|MSRP (USD)
|$19.99
First Look
MiniArt is back with another nice release for your diorama or vignette needs. This set provides three different German crew-served machine guns. This set provides two MG 34s, two MG 42s, and one ZB 53.
Each MG 34 features the weapon, choice of extended or stowed bipods, one photo-etched ammo belt, one ammo drum, one photo-etched sling, ammo can, and carrier with two ammo drums.
Each MG 42 also features the weapon, choice of extended or stowed bipods, one photo-etched ammo belt, ammo can, and support gear.
The Czech-made ZB-53 features the weapon with photo-etched heat shields and muzzle flash supressor, detailed tripod with two height options, photo-etched ammo belt, and two ammo cans.
Each of these weapons is a detailed model in itself and will look great in a diorama or vignette of your design. Whether you need heavy firepower on the line or stowed in a vehicle, this set will provide some impressive visual details!
Thanks to MiniArt Models for the review sample.