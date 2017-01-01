MiniArt 1/35 Household Crockery and Glass Set Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject Household Crockery and Glass Set Scale 1/35 Kit Number 35559 Primary Media Styrene Pros Great foundation for a variety of kit, vignette and diorama applications Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $15.00 (approximately)

First Look

MiniArt has been producing a nice array of bottle and crate sets to provide nice details for dioramas and vignettes. In this latest release, they provide a great selection of glasses, cups, bottles, plates, trays, etc., that you might find in a restaurant or home scene.

This kit is molded in styrene and presented on four trees of white parts, four trees of clear parts, one tree of clear green parts, and one tree of clear brown parts. The box art gives you an idea of the variety of different types of plates and vessels that are included in this set and you can see in the image above that a sheet of decals are included to add details to the plates and steins.

Sets like these are handy whether you want to display a kitchen or dining scene, or to simply arranged as they are not in use but still in view to add that additional visual level of detail in your scene. Since these are fairly generic, you can use most any of these items in a diorama or vignette display depicting anywhere between the Atlantic to beyond Moscow and between Scandinavia to North Africa and beyond. You're only limited by your own imagination.

This is a great set and I hope MiniArt will continue developing similar accessories in 1/35 scale.

Thanks to MiniArt Models for the review sample.