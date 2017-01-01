MiniArt 1/35 Office Furniture and Accessories Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject Office Furniture and Accessories Scale 1/35 Kit Number 35564 Primary Media Styrene Pros Great foundation for a variety of kit, vignette and diorama applications Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $23.00 (approximately)

First Look

MiniArt has produced another useful 1/35 diorama or vignette set. This release contains two work desks, two chairs, two telephones, two lanterns, two fire extinguishers, etc. This set has enough material to fit out one or two rooms of an office space. I've been waiting a long time for this one...

Years ago, Verlinden Productions began a series of 1/35 diorama sets to replicate a train station, complete with small offfice building, train platform, etc. It was during the time when various companies were just starting to produce rail cars and resin locomotives in 1/35 scale and this set of diorama modules would help pull those elements together. The only problem is that these modules still lacked much of the needed interior details like this office set to really make it work (at least the way I envisioned it).

In addition to the furniture mentioned above that comes on two trees of gray styrene parts and three small trees of clear parts, this set also has an interesting sheet containing three wall maps and a variety of recruiting and propaganda posters to allow the setting to be set in wartime Germany, Russia, Britain, America, etc. Some of the wall posters appear to be parodies like the P-47 pin-up poster and the re-worked Hitler youth poster suggesting a beer for breakfast (in English).

These interesting sets from MiniArt provide unique options for bringing your next diorama or vignette to life. Keep them coming please!

Thanks to MiniArt Models for the review sample.