MiniArt 1/35 Railway Semaphore Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject Railway Semaphore Scale 1/35 Kit Number 35566 Primary Media Styrene Pros Great addition for dioramas and vignettes Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $15.00 (approximately)

First Look

MiniArt initially produced a beautiful 1/35 Trolley Car followed up with corresponding track bases and figures. They've continued to add to the variety of 1/35 railway fixtures with this latest - a semaphore signal used to tell the engineer/operator whether the track block ahead is clear, occupied, or requires caution.

This kit is molded in gray styrene and presented on two parts trees which replicate a single tower and signaling unit. The semaphores are positionable and you can search the internet for their meaning so you can add that additional fidelity to your next project.

Sets like these are handy whether you want to display a railroad car or locomotive, or not. Since rails make an interesting backdrop, you can put these into your display groundwork to depict your tank, vehicle, and/or figures crossing or examining the rail line.

This is a great set and I hope MiniArt will consider producing WWII era rolling stock in 1/35 scale.

Thanks to MiniArt Models for the review sample.