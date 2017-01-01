MiniArt 1/35 Railroad Water Crane Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject Railroad Water Crane Scale 1/35 Kit Number 35567 Primary Media Styrene Pros Great addition for dioramas and vignettes Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $15.00 (approximately)

First Look

MiniArt initially produced a beautiful 1/35 Trolley Car followed up with corresponding track bases and figures. They've continued to add to the variety of 1/35 railway fixtures with this latest - a water crane that is an essential and common feature at train yards and way stations.

This kit is molded in gray styrene and presented on three parts trees plus one tree of clear parts which replicate a single water crane and signaling lamps. The crane is positionable so you can pose it pushed aside from the rails waiting for its next customer or in position to refill the water tank of a thirsty locomotive.

If you have one of Trumpeter's steam locomotive kits, this kit will help create a simple vignette or diorama essential to bring your model to life.

This is a great set and I hope MiniArt will consider producing WWII era rolling stock in 1/35 scale.

Thanks to MiniArt Models for the review sample.