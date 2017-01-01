MiniArt 1/35 Cafe Furniture and Crockery Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject Cafe Furniture and Crockery Scale 1/35 Kit Number 35569 Primary Media Styrene Pros Great foundation for a variety of kit, vignette and diorama applications Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $15.00 (approximately)

First Look

MiniArt continues to produce some great sets that have been overlooked by many other companies, especially in injection-molded styrene. This latest release provides the tables, chairs, and glassware typically found at any sidewalk cafe in Europe during WWII.

This kit is molded in gray styrene and presented on two parts trees (duplicate tree not shown) plus a single tree in white styrene, one in clear styrene, and one in clear green styrene. This set provides two cafe tables, four chairs, coffee cups with saucers, wine glasses, beer mugs, and a variety of different shaped wine and beer bottles. The set also includes a sheet that has color-printed awnings and signs for the typical cafes in Germany, France, Italy, etc.

With the variety of building fronts produced by MiniArt (and others), this set provides more nice details for your diorama or vignette.

