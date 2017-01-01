MiniArt 1/35 Railroad Power Poles and Lamps Kit First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject Railroad Power Poles and Lamps Scale 1/35 Kit Number 35570 Primary Media Styrene Pros Great addition for dioramas and vignettes Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $15.00 (approximately)

First Look

MiniArt initially produced a beautiful 1/35 Trolley Car followed up with corresponding track bases and figures. They've continued to add to the variety of 1/35 railway fixtures with this latest - a set of power poles and lamps. The power poles themselves would be common along many rail lines and the addition of the lamps in a rail yard or industrial siding.

This kit is molded in gray styrene and presented on eight parts trees plus three trees of clear parts. In addition to the clear lamp lenses, the clear parts also provide the insulators to run the power line which is also provided as thread.

Sets like these are handy whether you want to display a railroad car or locomotive, or not. Since rails make an interesting backdrop, you can put these into your display groundwork to depict your tank, vehicle, and/or figures crossing or examining the rail line.

This is a great set and I hope MiniArt will consider producing WWII era rolling stock in 1/35 scale.

Thanks to MiniArt Models for the review sample.