MiniArt 1/35 Wine Bottles and Wooden Crates First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject Wine Bottles and Wooden Crates Scale 1/35 Kit Number 35571 Primary Media Styrene Pros Great items for a variety of kit, vignette and diorama applications Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $18.00 (approximately)

First Look

Several months ago, MiniArt released their Champagne and Cognac set which provides the two types of bottles molded in clear green and clear brown styrene. The set also included two types of wooden crate and a set of labels for the bottles on waterslide decals. At the time, this filled a missing niche in the diorama and vignette world and I'd hoped they would offer beer and wine options as well.

Here is part one of that wish - this set provides German and French wine bottles and crates. This kit is molded in styrene and presented on 24 parts trees - 12 molded in tan, 6 molded in clear green and 6 molded in clear brown (duplicate trees not shown). You can see that the clear parts are identical in composition - eight larger bottles and eight smaller. The tan parts build up into six crates that can carry 15 bottles.

As before, MiniArt provides bottle and crate markings as decals which, together with some careful painting, will render convincing scale representations of a variety of wines. Why does any of this matter? Whether you're modeling German, British, or US soldiers at rest, it wouldn't be convincing if there wasn't some of the local stock to enjoy. Something about the spoils of war.

These would look great in the back of truck, Jeep, Kubelwagen, or stacked up around a group of soldiers at rest. This one detail offers lots of interesting possibilities.

This is a great set and I hope MiniArt will follow up with beer bottles soon in 1/35 scale.

Thanks to MiniArt Models for the review sample.