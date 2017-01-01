MiniArt 1/35 Milk Bottles and Wooden Crates First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer MiniArt Subject Milk Bottles and Wooden Crates Scale 1/35 Kit Number 35573 Primary Media Styrene Pros Great items for a variety of kit, vignette and diorama applications Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $18.00 (approximately)

First Look

MiniArt is back with another nice release for your diorama or vignette needs. This set provides 12 trees molded in tan styrene and 12 trees molded in clear styrene.

Each of the tan trees (duplicates not shown) provides parts for one milk crate, and each crate holds 10 milk bottles. The clear trees provide 10 milk bottles molded in clear, so you're set if you're depicting empty bottles. If you want full bottles, you'll have to paint the bottles white. This set also includes a set or waterslide decals with markings for German, French or UK/US milk companies.

These would look great in the back of truck, Jeep, Kubelwagen, or stacked up around a group of soldiers at rest. This one detail offers lots of interesting possibilities.

This is a great set and I hope MiniArt will follow up with beer bottles soon in 1/35 scale.

Thanks to MiniArt Models for the review sample.