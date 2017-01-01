Res/Kit 1/35 B8V20-A Rocket Pod Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Res/Kit Subject B8V20-A Rocket Pod Set Scale 1/35 Kit Number 350003 Media Resin Pros Nice stores option for modern 1/32 and 1/35 Russian tactical aircraft Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Intermediate MSRP (USD) $11.00

First Look

Res/Kit from Ukraine produces a nice array of resin detail sets for a variety of popular subjects and scales. This set replicates a pair of B8V20 rocket pods used to carry and launch 20 AR-8 80mm folding fin rockets. The B8V20 pods replace the older UB-16-57 and UB-32-57 rocket pods though these latter, which carry the S-5 57mm folding fin rocket in 16 or 32 rocket loads, can still be found in service as well. The B8V20 is designed for lower-speed platforms such as the Ka-50/52, Mi-8, Mi-17, Mi-24, Mi-35, Mi-28, and Su-25 aircraft.

This set consists of eight parts, the hollow rocket pod shells, the front and rear end caps, and the flash shields. I've seen another aftermarket company produce these pods, but for some odd reason they decided to split the pods into front and rear halves so that you'll have a seam to align and fill. This set requires basic tools to remove the casting blocks and your favorite cyano adhesive to assemble the pods. This set also incudes a set of decals for pod stencils.

If you're looking for a modern loadout for your modern Russian-made subject, this set will provide you with a nice-looking pair of rocket pods.

You can order this set and see more about Res/Kit at their website: www.reskit.com.ua.